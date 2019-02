Watch this epic video from the banned InfoWars archive.

America is divided thanks to social engineers who have brainwashed half the country into believing the President and his supporters are a threat to their existence, but there is a resistance.

The other half of the country is rising up in defense of liberty to save the Republic.

Meanwhile, the global elite use the spy-grid to collect names of rebellion leaders in preparation for, “The Big Event.”

Infowars version with live comments: