The Tyranny Behind Free Healthcare

Only ten Democrats were allowed on the stage for the latest installment of the Clown World Debates. Alex Jones, Robert Barnes, Owen Shroyer, Will Johnson, Tom Pappert, Millie Weaver and Harrison Smith do their best not to vomit while covering the Democrat candidates vowing to bankrupt the county, open the borders, and take your firearms.

The Tyranny Behind Free Healthcare


Alex Jones, Robert Barnes and Millie Weaver talk about free health care and mass depopulation that follows.

Elizabeth Warren Is The Establishment Pic For Democrat Nomination


Alex Jones, Millie Weaver and Robert Barnes talk about how Elizabeth Warren is the establishment pic to face Trump.

A Freedom-Based Alternative to The ACLU and SPLC Announced


Robert Barnes and Alex Jones discuss the need for and the launch of The Free American Law Center.

Alex Jones Goes 1776 On Gun Grabbing Democrats


Alex Jones and Robert Barnes cover the gun grabbing comments made by Democrats in the latest Clown World Debate.

Reporters Offer To Buy Back Guns While Exposing The Racism Behind Disarming Americans


Reporters Owen Shroyer, Harrison Smith, Will Johnson, and Tom Pappert offer to buy back peoples’ guns who want to get rid of them and the racism behind anti-gun laws.

