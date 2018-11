Independent filmmaker Ami Horowitz embedded himself in the caravan currently making its way up through Mexico towards the United States border to get the real truth about the migrants the mainstream media refuses to cover.

The video reveals more about the caravan organizers Pueblos Sin Fronteras, an open-borders group funded by globalist billionaire George Soros.

“The U.S. is nothing,” a Pueblos Sin Fronteras organizer said. “Because there is a lot of racism there.”