The UK’s Mass Surveillance Powers have been Ruled Illegal

The UK may be forced to scale back its digital mass surveillance schemes after a court ruled today that its current powers are unlawful.

The UK’s Court of Appeal said that the Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act (DRIPA) did not adequately restrict police officers access to personal information, including citizens’ phone records and web browsing history. According to a report from The Guardian, three appeal court judges ruled said that DRIPA lacked safeguards like an independent overseer, and so was “inconsistent with EU law.”

DRIPA was passed in 2014 as “emergency” legislation, with parliamentary debate restricted to just a single day of discussion. The law paved the way for 2016’s Investigatory Powers Act, which authorized even more intrusive powers, and which Edward Snowden dubbed “the most extreme surveillance in the history of western democracy.”

Read more


Related Articles

Pro-Sovereignty Populists on Course to Dominate European 2018 Elections

Pro-Sovereignty Populists on Course to Dominate European 2018 Elections

World News
Comments
Stockholm truck attacker wanted to 'run over unbelievers': prosecutors

Stockholm truck attacker wanted to ‘run over unbelievers’: prosecutors

World News
Comments

FAKE NEWS: Public Broadcaster Admits To Increasing Booing Sounds During Trump Davos Speech

World News
Comments

FBI: RT Founder Beat Himself To Death

World News
Comments

Australian PM: Trump’s Leadership, Economic Policies Benefitting The World

World News
Comments

Comments