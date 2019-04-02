The United States is on The Verge of Total Economic and Cultural Collapse and Trump is Trying to Stop it

Alex Jones hosts this exclusive, worldwide broadcast to bring you the latest breaking news regarding the border battle, Joe Biden’s sexual harassment allegations, the pro-life film turning Hollywood upside down and more.

Swamp Democrats in D.C. and the media are covering for ex-VP Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching.

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in by telling Biden times have changed and he should keep to himself.

The establishment is running with the narrative that the spread of the images depicting Biden “embracing acquaintances” is the fault of “right-wing trolls!”

Also, President Trump has vowed to replace Obamacare and slammed Dems for opposing a citizenship question being asked in the US census.

