The Vice President’s Men

There was another view of Bush: the one held by the military men and civilian professionals who worked for him on national security issues.
Unlike the president, he knew what was going on and how to get things done.
For them, Reagan was ‘a dimwit’ who didn’t get it, or even try to get it. A former senior official of the Office of Management and Budget described the president to me as ‘lazy, just lazy’.
George H. W. Bush has passed away and people around the world are paying their respects. Alex exposes the agenda of the globalists by allowing George H.W.Bush to speak in his own words.