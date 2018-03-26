The View on Stormy Daniels: 'Did We Miss Smoking Gun' in 60 Minutes Interview?

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, appeared on The View Monday morning — yet another stop for the attorney on his victory tour the day after his client was featured on 60 Minutes.

But Avenatti encountered some skepticism about Sunday night’s broadcast, and not just from The View‘s resident Republican Meghan McCain.

“I think people thought there was going to be a smoking gun here,” Whoopi Goldberg said, leading off the interview with Avenatti. “Did we miss something?”

The lawyer said that Daniels’ claim that she was physically threatened in a parking lot — an allegation Aventti has spoken about vaguely before, but that Daniels spoke about for the first time on Sunday — should not be overlooked.

