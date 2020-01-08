The View Praises Richard Spencer for Disavowing President Trump

The hosts of ABC’s daytime talk show The View praised white nationalist Richard Spencer on Wednesday after he disavowed his support for President Trump.

In a confusing turn of events, Trump hater Joy Behar read a tweet from Spencer following the events in Iran, in which he stated he regretted voting for Trump, at which point the studio audience applauded.

. @JoyVBehar hails white nationalist Richard Spencer blasting Trump over death of Soleimani. "Some good news." pic.twitter.com/Zb1XNd5ALc — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 8, 2020

1. America kills a troop killing terrorist. 2. Iran retaliates by bombing some sand dunes. 3. Dems respond by *checks notes* …. praising Richard Spencer and the Ayatollah. pic.twitter.com/Yyq2jBUIG4 — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) January 8, 2020

Note to members of "The View" audience: you can't shout about Trump and Charlottesville while openly applauding Richard Spencer because you hate Trump so much https://t.co/UxfBznxvPr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2020

“There’s one small thing, he was saying what’s some good news? This is a tiny thing that I noticed. You remember Richard Spencer? He’s basically the organizer of Unite the Right, the white nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville and was all in for Trump?

“Not anymore!” Behar exclaimed.

I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016. — Richard 🇮🇷 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020

“Here’s his quote he tweeted last night, ‘I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016.’ Wow. I mean… that’s interesting…”

Is there anyone "The View" audience won't applaud for opposing Trump? They've already sided with the ayatollahs and Richard Spencer. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2020

This is one of the best examples of how Trump’s aversion of a war with Iran has left liberals’ heads spinning.



Pentagon sources tell NewsWars that Iran Is Launching A Massive Offensive Against Western Targets: US Set For Massive Response

