The View Sides with Hillary: She's 'Dead On' Tulsi's a Russian Asset

The morning talk show hosts on ABC’s The View have chosen their side in the Tulsi versus Hillary debate.

On Monday, hosts praised Hillary’s “dead on” attacks on Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who Clinton called a “Russian asset” over the weekend.

“I mean honestly, Hillary’s been dead on with so many things,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “She told us about Russia. She told us about the probable interference during the debates. She was Secretary of State. She has deep knowledge about world issues.”

“I thought, ‘Where’s the lie?’” Hostin asked, suggesting Clinton’s remarks against Tulsi were valid.

Joy Behar chimed in claiming Gabbard’s refusal to deny the charges proved Hillary was right.

“She hasn’t denied it! She hasn’t said anything in her tweets [like] ‘How dare you! That’s outrageous, of course I’m not!’ She didn’t say that. She’s just going after Hillary. And like you said, Hillary was right about almost everything,” Behar said, agreeing with Hostin. “She’s been exonerated with that nonsense that they pulled about her server already.”

Behar went on to call Tulsi a Russian asset, but an unwitting one.

“I don’t say that Tulsi is an agent. I just think that she could be a useful idiot, the way that Trump is a useful idiot.”

“She’s a perfect foil. I don’t think that she wants to be maybe. I don’t know,” Behar said, adding, “She’s coming here in a couple of weeks so we can ask her.”

At one point, while co-host Abby Huntsman tried to argue Gabbard appealed to some Dems, Hostin quickly shot back: “No Democrat really likes her. That’s why she’s polling at 1.2%!”

The feud over Hillary’s “Russian asset” accusations escalated over the weekend when Tulsi responded calling the former Democrat presidential nominee “Queen warmonger.”

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

On Monday, President >Trump defended Gabbard, asserting, “She’s not a Russian agent.”

“Hillary Clinton, I don’t know if you’ve heard of her, she’s the one accusing everybody of being a Russian agent. Anybody that is opposed to her is a Russian agent,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. “That’s a scam that was pretty much put down.”

“I don’t know Tulsi, but she’s not a Russian agent,” Trump continued. “I don’t know Jill Stein. I know she likes environment. I don’t think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she’s not an asset.”

“These people are sick,” he added, referring to the crowd of voices who continue to claim Russia colluded with his campaign to help him win. “There’s something wrong with them.”

