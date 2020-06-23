The View’s Joy Behar: Me & Husband "Drive Around Looking for People Not Wearing Masks"

The View co-host Joy Behar admitted coronavirus restrictions are making her crazy and she and her husband drive around actively looking for people not wearing masks.

On the Tuesday edition of the ABC daytime talk show, Behar said she was worried because, sans a vaccine from Bill Gates, all we’re left with is social distancing and face masks, and many aren’t following face mask orders.

“I don’t have much faith that this is going to end anytime soon. I really don’t. I’m very concerned,” Behar said, referring to the coronavirus hysteria.

“I mean… barring a vaccine all we have is social distancing and masks, neither of which is happening in this country right now. There is no leadership telling us… this is going to go on and on and on and I’ll tell you the truth it’s making me crazy.”

“All I do is I get in my car maybe with Steve and I go, we go around town looking for people who are not wearing masks. Jealous of my life? That’s it. That’s what I do.”

There’s no telling what Behar does once she finds someone not wearing a mask, but judging by her comment she’s going crazy, it’s probably not a very sane reaction.

