The View's Joy Behar: "Outrageous & Stupid to Call Black Person Racist"

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” made another ridiculous statement on Monday when she claimed black people cannot be racist.

Giving her input regarding a feud between President Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Behar said it’s outrageous for Trump to call the Maryland Democrat racist.

“Elijah is the black man,” Behar told co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.”

Even Whoopi seemed to disagree with Behar, only responding, “…okay,” while looking out of the side of her eyes.

Behar’s remark came after an ironic statement from Goldberg, who said Trump recently called Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) racist without knowing what it actually means.

Meanwhile, the entirety of America’s political left has been screaming racist at anyone who supports the president without any justification, ultimately taking the sting out of the accusation.

The discussion revolved around President Trump’s Twitter spat with Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings where POTUS was criticized as racist for calling Cummings’ district “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump defended his comments about Cummings, saying it’s not racist to state what people already know about Baltimore’s poor leadership.

There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

The president then turned the table on Cummings, saying he is the true racist.

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership,” President Trump lashed out on Twitter.

If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Behar is perpetuating the odd liberal position that minorities cannot be racist despite the dictionary definition confirming otherwise.