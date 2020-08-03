The Vile Truth Behind Madam Maxwell

Set to drop any day are two depositions that remain under seal after Ghislaine Maxwell filed an emergency motion with the Federal Appeals Court in Manhattan to keep them from becoming public.

Those depositions could be unsealed soon.

According to Maxwell’s lawyers, one of those depositions filed in April 2016, details her sordid sex life.

Maxwell’s attorneys claim its release could make it “difficult if not impossible” to get a fair trial.

The other is a deposition from an unknown accuser.

In actuality, the public will see Maxwell for who she truly is.

Not the assistant to Epstein or the occasional partaker in Epstein’s debauched crimes but a central, untouchable figure obsessed with abusing teenage girls and pimping them out to her powerful friends.

