The War For The Soul Of America

As the elite follow their program to follow a communist model to orchestrate a cataclysm of Western civilization most of society ignores, we must realize that, as a moralistic and ethical society, we are nearly past the point of no return.

This, while Democratic presidential candidates jockey for position with platforms to fundamentally alter our Constitution.

Post-birth abortions are becoming normalized and socialism is being touted by a generation of spoiled Silicon Valley zombies as the answer to liberty and personal individual freedom.

Meanwhile, the United Nations deceptively changes the makeup of sovereign nations.