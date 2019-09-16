The War For The Soul Of America

As the elite follow their program to follow a communist model to orchestrate a cataclysm of Western civilization most of society ignores, we must realize that, as a moralistic and ethical society, we are nearly past the point of no return.

This, while Democratic presidential candidates jockey for position with platforms to fundamentally alter our Constitution.

Post-birth abortions are becoming normalized and socialism is being touted by a generation of spoiled Silicon Valley zombies as the answer to liberty and personal individual freedom.

Meanwhile, the United Nations deceptively changes the makeup of sovereign nations.


Related Articles

Rand Paul Warns Trump Against "Needless Escalation" Of War

Rand Paul Warns Trump Against “Needless Escalation” Of War

U.S. News
Comments
Washington Post Passed On Thinly Sourced Kavanaugh Story Before NYT Published It

Washington Post Passed On Thinly Sourced Kavanaugh Story Before NYT Published It

U.S. News
Comments

Steven Mosher: I Witnessed in China the Population Control Policies Bernie Sanders Wants for America

U.S. News
comments

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Files For Bankruptcy

U.S. News
comments

San Diego State University Normalizes Pedophilia as a “Sexual Orientation”

U.S. News
comments

Comments