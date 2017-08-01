Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Automotive expert Lauren Fix, known as “The Car Coach”, explains why governments prefer citizens who use public transportation over people who drive their own cars.

Environmentalists and big government have teamed up against automakers, costing companies and consumers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Due to government regulations car prices are raised, hurting middle class Americans who wish to purchase vehicles.

One hypocrisy is that electric vehicles produce three times as much toxic pollution as gas powered ones after factoring in the mining of rare earth minerals that batteries for electric vehicles require.

Owning a car is an important part of American culture that should not be overlooked or regulated by control freak politicians.