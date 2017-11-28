The Washington Post Congratulates Themselves For Not Falling For Obvious Hoax

The Washington Post said their “journalistic rigor” prevented them from running an obvious hoax from a woman named Jaime Phillips who claimed she was impregnated by Roy Moore and made to have an abortion at age 15.

“Because of our customary journalistic rigor, we weren’t fooled,” The Washington Post’s co-authors Shawn Boburg, Aaron C. Davis and Alice Crites said in their viral article detailing the scheme on Monday.

The Post’s intrepid staff debunked Phillips’ claims by Googling her name and finding the public GoFundMe campaign she posted in May which says she’s “moving to New York” to “work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM…”

Here’s some shots from her Twitter account, which the Post did not find:

The Washington Post’s own story portrays Phillips as an obvious hoaxer:

In a series of interviews over two weeks, the woman shared a dramatic story about an alleged sexual relationship with Moore in 1992 that led to an abortion when she was 15. During the interviews, she repeatedly pressed Post reporters to give their opinions on the effects that her claims could have on Moore’s candidacy if she went public. […]In the days that followed the purported tipster’s initial emails, Reinhard communicated with the woman through an encrypted text messaging service and spoke by phone with the person to set up a meeting. When the woman suggested a meeting in New York, Reinhard told her she would have to know more about her story and her background. The woman offered that her real name was Jaime Phillips. Phillips said she lived in New York but would be in the D.C. area during Thanksgiving week and suggested meeting Tuesday in a shopping mall in Tysons Corner, Va. “I’m planning to do some shopping there so I’ll find a good place to meet before you get there,” Phillips wrote in a message sent via Signal, the encrypted messaging service. When Reinhard suggested bringing another reporter, Phillips wrote, “I’m not really comfortable with anyone else being there this time.” […]Phillips also repeatedly asked the reporter to guarantee her that Moore would lose the election if she came forward. Reinhard told her in a subsequent text message that she could not predict what the impact would be. Reinhard said she also explained to Phillips that her claims would have to be fact-checked. Additionally, Reinhard asked her for documents that would corroborate or support her story. […]Back at the newsroom, Reinhard became concerned about elements of Phillips’s story. Phillips had said she lived in Alabama only for a summer while a teenager; but the cellphone number Phillips provided had an Alabama area code. Reinhard called NFM Lending in Westchester County, but they said a person named Jaime Phillips did not work there. Alice Crites, a Post researcher who was looking into Phillips’s background, found the document that strongly reinforced the reporters’ suspicions: a Web page for a fundraising campaign by someone with the same name. It was on the website GoFundMe.com under the name Jaime Phillips. […] One of two donations listed on the page was from a person whose name that matched her daughter’s, according to public records. […]Phillips suggested meeting somewhere in Alexandria, Va., saying she was shopping in the area. Post videographers accompanied McCrummen, who brought a printout of the fundraising page to the interview. Again, Phillips had arrived early and was waiting for McCrummen, her purse resting on the table. When McCrummen put her purse near Phillips’s purse to block a possible camera, Phillips moved hers.

This woman could not have been any more obvious.

The real scandal here is that James O’Keefe would allegedly hire such an amateur. That said, O’Keefe has done superb work in the past and one screw-up like this is not a very big deal.

He dropped his own response video sharing some of the footage his crew collected from the Post right after this story broke:

The Washington Post’s “journalistic rigor” for some reason hasn’t prevent them from repeatedly printing fake news in the past.

As Glenn Greenwald reported in September:

Remember that time the Washington Post claimed that Russia had hacked the U.S. electricity grid, causing politicians to denounce Putin for trying to deny heat to Americans in winter, only to have to issue multiple retractions because none of that ever happened? Or the time that the Post had to publish a massive editor’s note after its reporters made claims about Russian infiltration of the internet and spreading of “Fake News” based on an anonymous group’s McCarthyite blacklist that counted sites like the Drudge Report and various left-wing outlets as Kremlin agents?

The claim they have any “journalistic rigor” is fake news in itself.

The majority of the their liberal readers think Russia hacked into US voting machines and changed vote tallies to elect Trump.

A sensational exposé like the one the Post ran on Roy Moore would have ended any politician’s candidacy just a few years ago. Today, no one cares as they’ve been so discredited due to their constant lies, half-truths and misinformation. Odds are Roy Moore is still going to win.