'The Wire' Creator David Simon: ‘Pick Up a Goddamn Brick’ if Trump Fires Robert Mueller

David Simon, creator of HBO’s famed crime drama The Wire, suggested that those who oppose Donald Trump should “pick up a goddamn brick” if the president fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick,” Simon tweeted Monday. “That’s all that’s left to you.”

The 57-year-old writer-producer — whose credits also include the HBO drama Treme and the upcoming series The Deuce — continued to taunt social media users who accused him of inciting violence.

“Given that you were provoked to a keyboard, inciting stupidity is a more likely plea bargain in my future,” he tweeted at one user on Tuesday.

