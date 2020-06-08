The Witchcraft of the Riots Explained — Watch Live

On this Monday edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down the culture behind the race riots that have ravaged major cities across the America, fueled by the Black Lives Matter organization’s corporate funding and ties to globalist billionaire George Soros. The Gateway Pundit journalist Cassandra Fairbanks joins today’s show to discuss how the riots played out in Washington DC and ANTIFA’s involvement in the George Floyd protests.

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM CST to get the latest deep-dive into these complex issues with @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at AmericanCountdown.News

The WItchcraft Of The Riots Explained – American Countdown Full Show 6-8-2020 https://t.co/OXG4iVB3aO — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 8, 2020

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!