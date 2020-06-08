The Witchcraft of the Riots Explained — Watch Live

Image Credits: Aenne Bolze / Eyeem via Getty Images.

On this Monday edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down the culture behind the race riots that have ravaged major cities across the America, fueled by the Black Lives Matter organization’s corporate funding and ties to globalist billionaire George Soros. The Gateway Pundit journalist Cassandra Fairbanks joins today’s show to discuss how the riots played out in Washington DC and ANTIFA’s involvement in the George Floyd protests.

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM CST to get the latest deep-dive into these complex issues with @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at AmericanCountdown.News

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Kayleigh McEnany: ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Including Slain Law Enforcement

Kayleigh McEnany: ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Including Slain Law Enforcement

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: 85% of Americans Don't Want To Defund Police

Poll: 85% of Americans Don’t Want To Defund Police

U.S. News
Comments

Media’s ‘Racial Injustice’ Blind Spot: Over 30 Shot In Another Deadly Chicago Weekend

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Driver Attacked By Rioters Blocking Streets at Protest in Seattle, Shoots One Attacker

U.S. News
comments

This Is Exactly What Is Going To Happen If Police Departments Are “Disbanded” Or “Defunded” All Across America…

U.S. News
comments

Comments