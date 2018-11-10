The World According to Jim Acosta

As propaganda sinks its teeth firmly into the American homes foolish enough to trust cable news, Jim Acosta’s star has risen among his brainwashed media cohorts at ludicrous speed.

Acosta and company’s questions are a raft of accusations rather than fact-checking journalistic inquiries. Steeped in a malicious intent as heard on this hot mic during the early moments of a historic moment of President Trump’s achievement, relieving the world on the brink of nuclear war.

This isn’t about silencing a free press. There are plenty of independent media outlets experiencing that in real-time right now. It’s about pushing back against the 90 percent negative coverage of our President and the tsunami of propaganda unfairly unleashed on the American people.

We’re in a fight…

