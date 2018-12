So Louis CK does a bit about millennials being hypersensitive and easily offended.

And millennials react by being hyper-sensitive and easily offended.

Thereby proving his exact fucking point.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NntwIRgUYLg

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.