Therapists Seeing Patients With Trump Derangement Syndrome

Image Credits: Pixnio.

Therapists around Washington, D.C., are noticing a sharp increase in patients describing symptoms of what has been called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“There is a fear of the world ending,” said DC Counseling and Psychotherapy Center founder, Elisabeth LaMotte, referring to some of President Donald Trump’s decisions. “It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

LaMotte described an uptick in her patients describing what the right refers to as Trump Derangement Syndrome, CBC reported Saturday. “Is he gonna blow us all up?” one of her patients asked.

Urban Dictionary defines Trump Derangement Syndrome as “a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason.”

