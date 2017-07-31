There Are People Who WANT To Be Micro Chipped

Who would want to be micro chipped? Many, apparently. Some people are begging for a micro chip to be implanted in their body – one that could do everything a smartphone can do and more.

“I am so ready,” says Charlene Li. She’s a long-time author and principal analyst at the Altimeter Group. This week, science fiction came to the heartland when a small Wisconsin company announced that it would begin implanting microchips into its employee’s hands. The company had more than 50 volunteers too. The company sold the implantation to their employees as a convenience for them to ditch the company badge and corporate log-on for computers. Instead, the chip is now their identification. They may also pay for items purchased in the break room with their implant, but the company assures skeptics that GPS is not installed on their chips. Three Square Market will stage a “chips and salsa,” party at its company headquarters near the Minnesota border, where it expects to micro chip a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 85 employees.

The chip will now identify the employees of the Three Square Market company, but Li says she wants to be chipped too. According to Li, “as a woman, we don’t generally have outside pockets in our clothes, so we have to carry a purse for my keys, and phone and other things. If I had a chip, I wouldn’t have to lose things, and I could pay for things, open my car doors, so many options.” But these people who demand a chip hardly ever think of the things that could go wrong. Li says that the micro chip could eliminate the need for business cards too. “When I meet people and they would say, can I connect with you, I say, read my chip,” says Li. “There’s no exchange of business cards, I’d just show up in their contacts.”

One wrong move or distasteful comment about the wrong authorities could result in the chip being shut down. That would prohibit the person from doing literally, anything. They wouldn’t be able to do simple things like access their money or drive their car.

Listen to Aaron Russo explain the end goal of human micro chipping:

It seems like the biggest objection isn’t the control the chip hands over to those who implant others, but the minimal health risks involved. For some odd reason, humans cannot see past their own nose and often cut it off despite their face. While many are skeptical and others down right against micro chipping humans, some are saying that it’s “the future” and we should all just accept it.

Yet the conversation never seems to circle back to the negative potential of human micro chipping. Even when the GPS and tracking issue is shoved aside, the government control of the chips comes to the forefront. As if we aren’t human tax cattle for the elites now, we would be literal slaves to the powers that be should they have control of every bit of information about every second of everyone’s life. That should scare every person on the globe and for the exact same reason.