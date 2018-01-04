There Have Been More Than 30,000 Documented Terror Attacks Worldwide Since September 2001

When are we going to say that enough is enough? According to Act For America, more than 30,000 documented terror attacks have taken place around the world since September 11th, 2001.

And in case you were wondering, almost all of those terror attacks were committed by radical Islamic terrorists. According to one website that tracks these things, in 2017 alone “there were 2035 Islamic attacks in 61 countries, in which 15,700 people were killed and 14,302 injured.” Even though ISIS is on the ropes, Islamic terror continues to spread, and we must boldly confront this threat.

But instead, many western nations have been eagerly importing large numbers of young males from hotbeds of Islamic terror. As a result, levels of crime are absolutely exploding. Just check out the latest crime numbers from the city of London…

For example, gun crime in London is up 15 percent, homicides are up 25 percent, including an explosion in youth homicide of 70 percent, robbery is up by more than a third.

Those numbers are extremely chilling, but there is more. According to WND, the number of acid attacks in London has “soared exponentially” in recent years…

Among the most terrifying crimes in London are acid attacks, which have soared exponentially since 2014. There were 431 such attacks record in 2016 and police report they have become the tactic of first resort for some gangs. Acid attacks also seem to be correlated to the large Muslim population in some areas of the city.

Of course London is far from alone. Over in France, the chaos and violence never seems to end. On New Year’s Eve, more than 1,000 vehicles were set on fire, and authorities are claiming that this is a victory because that number only “slightly exceeded” the figure from last year when 935 vehicles were torched…

New Year’s Eve celebrations in France have turned out to be not only a time of joy, but also a frantic spell for police and emergency service personnel who faced mass disorder across the country. The number of vehicles torched during the festivities that spiralled out of control in Paris and other French cities have surpassed 1,000, the French Interior Ministry said in a statement reviewing the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The number of vehicle arson attacks “slightly exceeded” last year’s figures, when 935 cars were set alight, the ministry added.

Things are getting really bad elsewhere in Europe as well.

Over in Germany, one recent study concluded that the recent spike in crime in Germany has been caused primarily by an “influx of mostly young, male migrants”. The following originally comes from Reuters…

The recent influx of mostly young, male migrants into Germany has led to an increase in violent crime in the country, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday. The study used figures from the northern state of Lower Saxony to examine the impact of refugee arrivals on crime in 2015 and 2016, a period when the number of violent crimes reported increased by 10.4 percent. The authors concluded that 92 percent of the additional crimes recorded could be attributed to the increase in refugee numbers.

What is happening in these western European nations is completely and utterly obvious to us, but the politically-correct crowd is still in a horrifying state of denial.

For example, just check out the storyline of a new television movie in Germany…

The TV movie “Break-out to the Unknown” (WDR/ARD Degeto), on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, at 8.15 pm, tells the tale of family fleeing a totalitarian system under life-threatening circumstances, from an unusual perspective: in the near future, Europe has collapsed into chaos. In many countries right-wing extremists have taken power. The formerly democratic state of Germany has become a totalitarian system that persecutes dissidents, Muslims and homosexuals. As a lawyer, Jan Schneider (Fabian Busch) has taken the side of dispossessed victims. When he learns that the regime intends to put him in prison once more, he decides to flee. His goal is the South-African Union, which is enjoying political and economic stability after an economic boom. A cargo ship is to take him, his wife Sarah (Maria Simon) and both children Nora (Athena Strates) and Nick (Ben Gertz) together with other refugees to Cape Town, but the people traffickers put the passengers in boats that are far too small in front of the coast of Namibia.

And here in the United States, you can actually be arrested and prosecuted if you say the wrong things about radical Islam. The following comes from Information Liberation…

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is attempting to prosecute 41-year-old Mark Feigin for criticizing Muslims on the Islamic Center of Southern California’s Facebook page in September 2016. The Attorney General’s Office claims Feigin’s Facebook posts were “meant to annoy and harass” through “repeated contact by means of an electronic communication device” in violation of Cal. Penal Code § 653m(b) and should therefor not be protected by the First Amendment.

Have we gone completely and utterly insane?

We are trying to convince ourselves that radical terrorists that are committed to achieving world domination by violent means are actually solid citizens and will openly embrace us as friends if we will just treat them with kindness.

Meanwhile, the reality of the matter is that we are witnessing rape after rape and terror attack after terror attack.

In Sweden, violent gang rapes are becoming so common that incidents such as this one barely make a blip on the news anymore…

On January 21, 2017 in Uppsala, Sweden three men broke into a woman’s home armed with guns, tore off her clothes and gang raped her for three hours while livestreaming the whole attack on Facebook. Similar to other horrific rapes, the liberal mainstream media refused to unequivocally identify the offenders as Muslim immigrants. Jihad Watch reported that “The Swedish publication NyheterIdag says that the attackers were “nysvenskar,” that is, “new Swedes,” which is the establishment media euphemism for Muslim migrants.” A 21 year old woman came forward after she saw the Facebook broadcast and stated that she recognized one of the perpetrators who raped her 15 months earlier.

If you are “pro-woman”, you should be speaking out about this. But instead, many have been trained to believe that they can’t stand up and defend these victims because it might not be “politically-correct” to do so.

The goal of radical Islam is to completely dominate the entire globe. The intend to dominate us physically, mentally, emotionally, financially and spiritually. Omar Ahmad, the founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), once made the following statement about what his organization’s ultimate goals are…

Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Quran should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on earth.

We are not going to allow these jihadists to install their totalitarian system in the United States. They are the enemies of liberty and freedom, and we are going to fight their agenda every step of the way.