'There is a cure': California biotech company claims it has discovered an antibody that can block '100%' of coronavirus infections

Image Credits: Getty Images / CHRISTOPH BURGSTEDT/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY.

Scientists at a California biotech company have found an antibody that completely blocks coronavirus in a discovery they called a ‘cure,’ Fox News reported. 

Sorrento Therapeutics, based in San Diego, claims its STI-1499 antibody stopped coronavirus from entering 100 percent of healthy human cells in petri dish experiments.


The ill-advised “Operation Warp Speed” to rush an untested vaccine is now joining with “Rapid USA” a “$138 Million DOD contract, enabling prefilled syringes for future COVID-19 vaccine” according to a Dept of Defense press release. Trump is combining the worst aspects of Gates’ vaccine agenda with an out-of-control military industrial and BigPharma while showing utter contempt for individual liberty & the constitution.

It’s one of several antibodies planned to be combined for a drug ‘cocktail’ Sorrento is developing in collaboration with Mt Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

In a press release, Sorrento said it could produce up to 200,000 doses of the antibody a month – a production timeline that would likely make the drug available months sooner than a COVID-19 vaccine is expected.

The company has filed for emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has not yet received the green light.

Stocks for Sorrento soared by nearly 220 percent on the heels of the announcement.

Read more

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Peer-Reviewed Study Rejects Pangolins As Intermediary Species For COVID-19

Peer-Reviewed Study Rejects Pangolins As Intermediary Species For COVID-19

Science & Tech
Comments
Black holes and neutron stars merge unseen in dense star clusters

Black holes and neutron stars merge unseen in dense star clusters

Science & Tech
Comments

‘One-in-a-Million’ Planet Find Raises Chances of New Distant Habitable World

Science & Tech
comments

Government Could Enforce Who You’re Allowed to Socialize With Via Tracking App

Science & Tech
comments

Sex Workers Complain That OnlyFans Is Deleting Their Accounts, Refunding Payments

Science & Tech
comments

Comments