By banning discussion of me (unless it’s to denounce me) Mark Zuckerberg is literally mimicking the tactics used against Samizdat dissidents during the Soviet dictatorship.

The Communist Chinese-style social credit system is right around the corner.

A cashless society where your grocery purchase gets declined because some soy boy in Silicon Valley got offended by your tweets.

