If you’re wondering why the mainstream media was slow to report on the Harvey Weinstein scandal or Hollywood sex abuse in general, look no further: the biggest media companies also own most of the major film studios.

Here’s a short breakdown of which news outlets and film studios are owned by the largest media conglomerates.  Keep in mind that this list isn’t exhaustive, nor does it analyze how Chinese firms are increasingly buying up shares in Hollywood studios, which is an article in itself.

The Walt Disney Company

  • ABC News
  • Marvel Studios
  • Lucasfilm, Ltd.
  • Pixar Animation Studios

Comcast

  • NBCUniversal (including MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo)
  • Universal Studios
  • DreamWorks Animation
  • Focus Features

Time Warner

  • CNN
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
  • Warner Bros. Pictures Group
  • Warner Bros. Television Group
  • DC Entertainment
  • HBO
  • TBS

CBS

  • CBS News
  • CBS Films
  • CBS Television Studios
  • Showtime Networks
  • The Movie Channel

Jeff Bezos and his numerous holding companies

  • The Washington Post
  • Amazon Studios

21st Century Fox

  • Fox News
  • 20th Century Fox
  • Fox Searchlight Pictures

Viacom

  • Viacom Media Networks
  • Paramount Motion Pictures Group
  • Comedy Central

