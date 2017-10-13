If you’re wondering why the mainstream media was slow to report on the Harvey Weinstein scandal or Hollywood sex abuse in general, look no further: the biggest media companies also own most of the major film studios.

Here’s a short breakdown of which news outlets and film studios are owned by the largest media conglomerates. Keep in mind that this list isn’t exhaustive, nor does it analyze how Chinese firms are increasingly buying up shares in Hollywood studios, which is an article in itself.

The Walt Disney Company

ABC News

Marvel Studios

Lucasfilm, Ltd.

Pixar Animation Studios

Comcast

NBCUniversal (including MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo)

Universal Studios

DreamWorks Animation

Focus Features

Time Warner

CNN

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Television Group

DC Entertainment

HBO

TBS

CBS

CBS News

CBS Films

CBS Television Studios

Showtime Networks

The Movie Channel

Jeff Bezos and his numerous holding companies

The Washington Post

Amazon Studios

21st Century Fox

Fox News

20th Century Fox

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Viacom

Viacom Media Networks

Paramount Motion Pictures Group

Comedy Central

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News