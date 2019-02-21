‘These People Are Demons’: Roger Stone Trashes CNN Over Prison Rape Comments

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone is lashing out at CNN after one of the network’s contributors called him a “dandy” and warned that he could be raped in prison.

CNN senior political analyst David Gergen noted that Stone is perhaps in even more legal trouble after posting an Instagram photo with crosshairs over the federal judge presiding over his case. Stone’s home was raided in January after he was indicted on charges of making false statements to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a government proceeding.

“Roger Stone must also worry that if he goes there, he is seen as something of a dandy,” Gergen said of Stone’s potential to land in prison. “Will he be physically safe? Will he be subject to rape? There must be a lot of things going through his mind.”

WATCH:


“Dandy” refers to a man who focuses intensely on physical appearance, but is also sometimes used as a gay slur.

Stone slammed CNN and Gergen in a statement to The Daily Caller.

Read more


After reports of possible jail time due to an Instagram post, Roger Stone delivers a vital message to all patriots!


Related Articles

Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State

Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State

Newswars Redirect
Comments
The independent media just saved America from a bloody race war (that the mainstream media was trying to start)

The independent media just saved America from a bloody race war (that the mainstream media was trying to start)

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Chicago Police Officers Upset at “Coddling” of Jessie Smollett

U.S. News
comments

Don Lemon: It’s Not Jussie Smollett’s “Fault” That He Lost in the Court of Public Opinion

U.S. News
comments

‘Creepy Uncle Joe’ Set to Announce Run For President

U.S. News
comments

Comments