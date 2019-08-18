‘These People Are Morons’ — Tom Homan Has Some Hard Facts For Google Employees Who Signed Anti-ICE Petition

Former ICE Director Tom Homan and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reacted to Google employees signing a petition against their employer potentially working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Over 600 Google employees signed the petition stating they “refuse” to be “complicit” in a potential cloud computing contract with the federal government.

“It’s time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract,” the petition states. “We demand that Google publicly commit not to support CBP, ICE or ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] with any infrastructure, funding or engineering resources, directly or indirectly, until they stop engaging in human rights abuses.”

Appearing on Friday night’s “The Ingraham Angle” with guest host Jason Chaffetz, Homan began the segment by calling for employees who “want to see their company lose millions [in] contracts with the federal government” to be fired.

