‘They BURNED our homeland': Poland Demands €350BILLION from Germany for WW2 War Crimes

GERMANY should pay Poland hundreds of billions of pounds for the damage caused in the Second World War – politicians are demanding.
Relations between Berlin and Warsaw are at boiling point as the EU threatens to mobilise Article 7 against Poland – the so-called nuclear option.
The nation would lose its voting rights if the extraordinary measure is used.
Now, a new row is erupting as Polish MPs call for Germany to pay Poland PLN 1.5 trillion (EUR 350 billion, USD 420 billion) in reparations for invading the country during WWII.