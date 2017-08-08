‘They BURNED our homeland': Poland Demands €350BILLION from Germany for WW2 War Crimes

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

GERMANY should pay Poland hundreds of billions of pounds for the damage caused in the Second World War – politicians are demanding.

Relations between Berlin and Warsaw are at boiling point as the EU threatens to mobilise Article 7 against Poland – the so-called nuclear option.

The nation would lose its voting rights if the extraordinary measure is used.

Now, a new row is erupting as Polish MPs call for Germany to pay Poland PLN 1.5 trillion (EUR 350 billion, USD 420 billion) in reparations for invading the country during WWII.

Read more