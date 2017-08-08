‘They BURNED our homeland': Poland Demands €350BILLION from Germany for WW2 War Crimes

GERMANY should pay Poland hundreds of billions of pounds for the damage caused in the Second World War – politicians are demanding.

Relations between Berlin and Warsaw are at boiling point as the EU threatens to mobilise Article 7 against Poland – the so-called nuclear option.

The nation would lose its voting rights if the extraordinary measure is used.

Now, a new row is erupting as Polish MPs call for Germany to pay Poland PLN 1.5 trillion (EUR 350 billion, USD 420 billion) in reparations for invading the country during WWII.

