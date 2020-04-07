"They called it wrong": Trump Declares "Powerful Hold" on Funding “China-centric” W.H.O.

President Trump on Tuesday declared the U.S. is suspending funds to the World Health Organization pending an investigation into why they failed to warn America about the potential for a coronavirus outbreak.

During the announcement Tuesday in the White House briefing room, Trump slammed the World Health Organization for being wrong about his Chinese travel ban, and accused them of keeping vital information hidden from the US, labeling the globalist health authority “China-centric.”

BREAKING: President Trump says he is putting a hold on funding to the @WHO pic.twitter.com/GqjI4lqfqU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 7, 2020

Read the president’s own statements on why he felt the need to suspend WHO funds, transcribed below:

“The WHO receives vast amounts of money from the United States, and we pay for a majority… biggest portion of their money, and they actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it, and they were wrong – they’ve been wrong about a lot of things.”

“And they had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to… they seem to be very China-centric and we have to look into that. So we’re gonna look into it. We pay for… we give em a majority of the money that they get

“And it’s much more than the 58 –58 million dollars is a small portion of what they’ve gotten over the years. Sometimes they get much more than that. Sometimes it’s for programs they’re doing and it’s much bigger numbers, and if the programs are good then that’s great as far, as we’re concerned, but we wanna look into it.



Trump also referred to the WHO as “China-centric” in a tweet early Tuesday.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

In one of the most infamous instances of the World Health Organization “getting it wrong,” or possibly putting out misinformation, the WHO tweeted on January 14 that there was no evidence of human-to-human coronavirus transmission, which has since proven false.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

