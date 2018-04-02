"They Loathe Christians": Google Refuses to Recognize Easter

UPDATE: Google claims, “We don’t have Doodles for religious holidays.”

This is totally false.

Google had a doodle for the Hindu ‘Holi’ religious festival one month ago.

Here it is on their own website.

Why is Google lying about this?

———————————–

Google has refused to recognize Easter by failing to devote a “doodle” to the Christian holiday despite commemorating numerous other obscure events and people, leading actor James Woods to remark, “they loathe Christians”.

According to Wikipedia, “A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages that commemorates holidays, events, achievements, and people.”

Google has previously devoted a doodle to Yuri Kochiyama, a Communist activist who once said she admired Osama Bin Laden, to recognize her would-be 95th birthday.

While occasionally ignoring Veterans Day and Memorial Day, the Silicon Valley giant routinely devotes doodles to Islamic figures and Hindu holidays. Google’s Christmas doodle has also routinely omitted Christ or any Christian related symbolism.

Over Easter Sunday and again today, there is nothing whatsoever on Google’s home page to commemorate the Christian festival.

“So Google has a doodle for every obscure “woke” person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter?” I tweeted.

“They loathe Christians. Plain and simple,” responded actor James Woods.

Google has devoted a “doodle” to all manner of obscure, far-left events and “progressive” icons, and fringe religious commemorations, but apparently Easter isn’t important enough to be celebrated with even a rabbit or an egg.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


