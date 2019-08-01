They Said What? Here Are The 13 Nuttiest Quotes From Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential Debate

Are these really the best and brightest that the Democratic Party has to offer? It was going to take a monumental effort to top Marianne Williamson’s level of craziness on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday there were several Democratic contenders that gave it their best shot. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jay Inslee were particularly unhinged, and Joe Biden “repeatedly stumbled over numbers and phrases” during an incoherent performance that will be remembered for a long time to come. The Democrats may have more than 20 candidates running, but none of them looks like a president at this point. Perhaps that will change, or perhaps a stronger candidate will enter the race eventually, but right now Democratic strategists cannot be feeling too good about their chances of winning the 2020 election. Of course Republicans are facing some very serious challenges of their own, but at least they don’t have to worry about a powerhouse candidate on the other side.

After what we witnessed on Wednesday night, there are several candidates that should simply pack up and go home, because their performances were downright embarrassing. The following are the 13 nuttiest quotes from Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate…

#13 Kirsten Gillibrand: “The first thing that I’m going to do when I’m president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office.”

#12 Jay Inslee: “Our house is on fire. We have to stop using coal in ten years and we need a president to do it or it won’t get done. Get off coal. Save this country and the planet.”

#11 Joe Biden: “Obamacare is working.”

#10 Julian Castro: “I don’t want to make America anything again. I don’t want us to go backward. We’re not going back to the past. We’re not going back where we came from. We’re going to move forward.”



#9 Andrew Yang: “We need to do the opposite of much of what we’re doing right now and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.”

#8 Kamala Harris: “What we need is someone who is going to be on that debate stage with Donald Trump and defeat him by being able to prosecute the case against four more years. And let me tell you we’ve got a long rap sheet.”

#7 Cory Booker: “We have a real crisis in our country, and the crisis is Donald Trump — but not only Donald Trump, I have a frustration that sometimes people are saying the only thing they want is to beat Donald Trump. Well, that is the floor and not the ceiling.”

#6 Bill de Blasio: “If we’re going to beat Donald Trump, this has to be a party that stands for something. The party of labor unions. This has to be the party of universal health care. This has to be the party that’s not afraid to say out loud we’re going to tax the hell out of the wealthy. And when we do that, Donald Trump right on cue will call us socialists. Here’s what I’ll say to him: ‘Donald, you’re the real socialist.’”

#5 Jay Inslee: “And number two — number two, we have to make America what it’s always been, a place of refuge. We got to boost the number of people we accept. I’m proud to have been the first governor, saying send us your Syrian refugees. I proud to have the first governor to stand up against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. I’m proud to have sued him 21 times and beat him 21 times in a row. I’m ready for November 2020.”

#4 Andrew Yang: “Raise your hand in the crowd if you’ve seen stores closing where you live. It is not just you. Amazon is closing 30% of America’s stores and malls.”

#3 Cory Booker: “There’s a saying in my community that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

#2 Kirsten Gillibrand: “I think as a white woman of privilege who is a US senator running for president of the united States, it is my responsibility to lift up those voices that aren’t being listened to. And I can talk to those white women in the suburbs and explain to them what white privilege actually is.”

#1 Jay Inslee: “We have one last chance. When you have one chance in life, you take it. Think about this. Literally the survival of humanity on this planet in civilization is in the hands of the next president. And we have to have a leader who will do what is necessary to save us. That includes making this the top priority of the next presidency.”

Sadly, it is quite likely that one of these individuals will be the next president of the United States. That is quite a depressing thought, especially when you consider the path that this country is currently on.

Perhaps the most interesting moment of the night came when a group of protesters attempted to interrupt the debate…

Protesters hit night two of the second Democratic presidential debate with a group of them removed Wednesday night after they demanded New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fire Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who put Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in a deadly chokehold in 2014, and a woman interrupted Joe Biden to chant about immigrants being deported. ‘Stop all deportations on Day One,’ read the large banner the woman unfurled in the hall of the Fox Theater while Biden and Julian Castro were debating immigration policy.

I think that we are going to see much more of this sort of thing in the months ahead, because anger and frustration are reaching a boiling point all over America right now.

This is likely to be the most chaotic election cycle that we have witnessed since at least 1968, and it isn’t going to be pretty.

I wanted to mention one last thing before I end this article. Once again, we had a debate where Joe Biden got significantly more talking time than anyone else and Andrew Yang received the least. The following comes from CNN…

The second night of CNN’s 2020 Democratic debate just wrapped, and by the end of the night, former Vice President Joe Biden had the most speaking time, with 21 minutes and 1 second. Sen. Kamala Harris spoke for 17 minutes and 43 seconds. Meanwhile, businessman Andrew Yang had the least amount of talking time, with 8 minutes and 38 seconds.

It probably won’t ever happen, but it would be nice to see at least one debate where there is a level playing field for all the candidates.

Certain candidates are clearly being pushed to the forefront, and others are clearly being marginalized, and we are just supposed to pretend that it isn’t happening.

Our political system is deeply, deeply broken, and it is getting worse with every election cycle.