'They shouted 'this is for Allah', as they stabbed indiscriminately' - How the London terror attack unfolded

The attack came out of the blue and out of the night. Beneath the shadow of The Shard, Europe’s tallest skyscraper, terror hit Britain’s streets again.

At shortly after 10pm, a white B&Q van being driven at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour mounted the pavement at London Bridge and ploughed into pedestrians, knocking them down like skittles. Reports suggested some victims were thrown into the water of the Thames below. Others may have jumped in in an attempt to avoid the speeding vehicle.

One eyewitness spoke of the men shouting “this is for Allah” as they stabbed indiscriminately.

The death toll was unclear at first but later rose to six; the number of injured is over 30.

