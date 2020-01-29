"They Think You're a Joke": New GOP Ad Features CNN Don Lemon, Guests Laughing at Trump Voters

A new ad from the GOP hijacks a viral clip from Don Lemon’s CNN show where the host laughed and poked fun at Trump voters.

In the ad released Wednesday, the clip is played on a TV screen along with comments slamming Trump supporters from other leftists, including Hillary Clinton and Pete Buttigieg.

THIS is what the liberal elites think of you. Prove them wrong where it counts—at the ballot box in November! pic.twitter.com/cmhPJjPT65 — GOP (@GOP) January 29, 2020

“They think you’re a joke,” the video states, concluding, “Prove them wrong in November.”

The CNN clip was from a Saturday segment where Lemon and his two guests, Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali, compared Trump supporters to illiterate rednecks.

America, this is what CNN thinks of you…

pic.twitter.com/puuVjRLlw1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2020

While not issuing an official apology, Lemon on Tuesday attempted to ease tensions by claiming he was merely laughing at the jokes, and not a group of people, after massive conservative backlash over the weekend.

“During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh,” the fake news anchor stated. “And while in the moment, I found the joke humorous and I didn’t catch everything that said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke. And not at any group of people.”



