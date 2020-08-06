‘They’re Trash’: Tomi Lahren Bemoans Her Inability to Find Good Men as a ‘Successful’ Woman in Bizarre Feminist Rant

Professional female political commentator Tomi Lahren took to social media Tuesday to pontificate that “men are trash” and she is declaring “the summer of canceling boys,” expressing frustration at herself and her millennial female friends’ inability to secure a suitable male partner.

Lahren, soon to be 28 years old, talked about the experiences of herself and her friends, who range in age “from 24 to 36” and all have “problems with men.”

“All of my friends are attractive, all of my friends are successful, all of my friends have something going on,” Lahren bragged, adding that all of them “including myself” are “all successful, they’re all intelligent, they’re all good people.”

“But if all of these women including myself are having issues, then I have to think it might not be us, it might be you. It might be men,” Lahren said.

“It is not just the guys in Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, and they’re not any better in the Midwest, they, quite frankly, I think they’re trash all over this country in the age range of about 20 to maybe about 55 or 60,” Lahren continued. “A lot of men are trash, a lot of men don’t know how to treat women. A lot of men don’t know to how to, quite frankly pull their heads out of the sand and pay attention.”

Lahren then proceeded to pull out a giant page of notes and go into extreme detail about all of her problems with men.



Among Lahren’s past romantic struggles with men are her 2020 breakup with past fiance Brandon Ficke, in which she reportedly gave back a $50,000 engagement ring and left the relationship because she “wasn’t ready to settle down.”

In a 2016 appearance on the “Louder With Crowder” YouTube show, Lahrendetailed some of her requirements for a man, including that he be “absolutely” above six feet and “rugged,” and be able to provide her financial security. Lahren’s financial net worth is estimated by most sites to be in the $3 million range.

