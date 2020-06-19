Even after Quaker Oats made the courageous decision to remove Aunt Jemima from syrup bottles, slavery still exists in numerous countries around the world (the vast majority of which are in Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa).

Even after Lego announced they’d stop marketing Lego police men and fire stations to end racism, racism still exists!

I’m stunned.

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/pvFmju2Qhyw

