Think of the FBI as the 'Deepwater Horizon'

Image Credits: USCG / Wiki.

Think of the FBI as the Deepwater Horizon in full flame  – because that’s what it is this morning. 

The IG report wasn’t a major disaster for the environment, but it is a major disaster for the agency’s reputation, just as the Deepwater Horizon event in 2011 was a major disaster for the reputation of BP.

Sadly for the FBI, it is led by a current Director, Christopher Wray, who appears to be every bit as inept and clueless as BP’s then-CEO, Tony Hayward was. Many of you will remember Hayward, a guy who may or may not have been well-meaning, but who had the amazing singular talent of literally pissing off everyone in the known universe whenever he opened his mouth in the wake of that disaster.

