Third London Bridge Attacker Reportedly Told Authorities ‘I’m Going To Be A Terrorist’

Image Credits: Jay Shaw Baker/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The third terrorist recently identified in the London Bridge attack, Youssef Zaghba, once told Italian authorities while on his way to Syria: “I’m going to be a terrorist.”

Zaghba was stopped last year by Italian authorities at the Bologna airport because he appeared “agitated,” at which point, having no luggage on his one-way flight to Istanbul, he told authorities that he was “going to be a terrorist,” Politico reports.

Italian authorities subsequently seized his phone, but the Moroccan from Italy was not charged with a crime and so was not arrested. Bologna officials began terrorism proceedings against him, but dropped the investigation after failing to find evidence he had traveled to Syria. His phone contained Islamic State propaganda.

Read more


Related Articles

Ramadan Terrorist DEATH TOLL Hits 180

Ramadan Terrorist DEATH TOLL Hits 180

World at War
Comments
ISIS Fighters Should Be Tried And Executed, Not Imported By Libtard Gov'ts

ISIS Fighters Should Be Tried And Executed, Not Imported By Libtard Gov’ts

World at War
Comments

Not Internet Control, But Border Control & Armed Citizens to Fight Jihad

World at War
Comments

UN: ISIL Kills 163 People in Mosul in One Day

World at War
Comments

‘Lion of London’ – Man Fought Armed Jihadists With Bare Hands

World at War
Comments

Comments