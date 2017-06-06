Third London Bridge Attacker Reportedly Told Authorities ‘I’m Going To Be A Terrorist’

The third terrorist recently identified in the London Bridge attack, Youssef Zaghba, once told Italian authorities while on his way to Syria: “I’m going to be a terrorist.”

Zaghba was stopped last year by Italian authorities at the Bologna airport because he appeared “agitated,” at which point, having no luggage on his one-way flight to Istanbul, he told authorities that he was “going to be a terrorist,” Politico reports.

Italian authorities subsequently seized his phone, but the Moroccan from Italy was not charged with a crime and so was not arrested. Bologna officials began terrorism proceedings against him, but dropped the investigation after failing to find evidence he had traveled to Syria. His phone contained Islamic State propaganda.

