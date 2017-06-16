Third London Inferno Breaks Out Days After Grenfell Tower Disaster

Image Credits: @jpmelaga / Twitter.

A huge inferno broke out at a residential block in Shadwell, east London.

Four fire engines were dispatched to Tarling Street after worried residents made 36 calls to emergency services.

Two roof extraction units were completely and the wooden decking and fencing of a third floor balcony was partially destroyed in the early hours of Friday morning.

Read more


Related Articles

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in Russia-led airstrike – MoD

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in Russia-led airstrike – MoD

World News
Comments
Putin: Russia ready to grant asylum to former FBI Director James Comey

Putin: Russia ready to grant asylum to former FBI Director James Comey

World News
Comments

Japan Passes Controversial Bill Boosting Japan Surveillance Powers

World News
Comments

Sweden: Migrant Cries ‘Racism’ When Woman in Hijab Asked to Show Train Ticket; Attacks Passengers

World News
Comments

London Tower Inferno: Rescuers Fear Hundreds of Bodies Could Still Be Inside

World News
Comments

Comments