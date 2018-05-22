A Third Mole Has Now Been Revealed, This Time Inside The White House

Fiona Hill, a George Soros insider, is another globalist mole inside the White House.

Hill, who also serves on the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, was first brought to the White House in 2017 by then-National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was the first major mole exposed.

Infowars first reported on Hill’s questionable ties in May 2017, which is now in the public spotlight once again after Cambridge professor Stefan Halper was recently accused of spying on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“George Soros has penetrated the Trump White House,” said Roger Stone during an appearance on The Alex Jones Show on May 31. “Soros has planted a mole infiltrating the National Security apparatus: a woman named Fiona Hill, who has a Harvard background, and has been on the Soros payroll and the payroll of the Open Society Institute.”

Hill still serves on the National Security Council, despite McMaster’s departure in March.

As Infowars exclusively reported last summer, McMaster, who was a member of International Institute for Strategic Studies which was funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundation, was actively briefing Soros on White House matters while serving as the National Security Adviser, according to Roger Stone.

“I have confirmed from sources from inside the White House, the Israeli government and Israeli intelligence that the Israelis have intercepted email communications from General McMaster to George Soros, informing him of everything that’s going on inside the White House,” Stone reported in Aug. “…I have double checked this with two different sources very high up in Israeli intelligence, and I actually expect the Israeli ambassador to the US to confirm this.”

