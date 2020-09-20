THIRD of UK Covid victims in July and August 'died from OTHER causes' - including cancer or being hit by a car - Oxford University scientists reveal

A third of the people recorded to have died from Covid-19 in July and August may have actually passed away due to other causes, such as cancer or being hit by a car, Oxford University research has suggested

Experts at Oxford University have found that around 30 per cent of those included in the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) coronavirus deaths toll over the summer actually died primarily from other conditions.

The data comes as the Government introduces its new Rule of Six measures to combat the further spread of the disease.

The study shows that people who may have died from cancer or who were run over and killed, but who had tested positive for coronavirus, were included among the virus deaths even though it did not kill them.



Owen reacts to the viral Argentinian video of a couple premiering actual human dog cones to fight COVID.

Figures revealed in The Telegraph state that approximately one in 13 people who were said to have died from coronavirus during the whole pandemic did not die primarily from the disease.

This means that 7.8 per cent (3,877) of those listed as Covid-19 deaths by the Government did not die due to the virus being the primary cause.

Read more

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!