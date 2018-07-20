Thirteen Dead as Missouri Storm Sinks 'Duck Boat'

Image Credits: Paul Sableman / Flickr.

At least 13 people including children drowned after a tourist “duck boat” sank during a storm on a lake in Missouri, and authorities were set to resume a search on Friday for other missing victims, Missouri Governor Michael Parson said.

“Just a terrible, horrific tragic accident has occurred,” Parson told CNN on Friday, noting that 13 people have now been confirmed dead. “The rescue’s still ongoing.”

Divers will resume searching Table Rock Lake outside the town of Branson a day after the “Ride the Ducks” amphibious vehicle sank, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters at a news conference late on Thursday.

