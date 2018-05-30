This ABC/ESPN Anchor Has Written Many Tweets Worse Than Roseanne

Rex Jones calls out the hypocrisy of ABC, who still employ Keith Olbermann.


Related Articles

Shock Footage: Nikolas Cruz Vows to Shoot Up School

Shock Footage: Nikolas Cruz Vows to Shoot Up School

U.S. News
Comments
Acosta on Trump Meeting With Kim Kardashian: ‘She Shouldn’t Be Here Talking About Prison Reform’

Acosta on Trump Meeting With Kim Kardashian: ‘She Shouldn’t Be Here Talking About Prison Reform’

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Governor Announces Plan to Protect Schools from Mass Shooters

U.S. News
Comments

Roseanne Barr to Appear on Joe Rogan Podcast?

U.S. News
Comments

Trump and Mexican President Spar Over Border Wall Again

U.S. News
Comments

Comments