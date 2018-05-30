Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
This ABC/ESPN Anchor Has Written Many Tweets Worse Than Roseanne
Keith Olbermann infamous for his foul-mouthed outbursts
Rex Jones | Infowars.com -
May 30, 2018
Comments
Rex Jones calls out the hypocrisy of ABC, who still employ Keith Olbermann.
Related Articles
Shock Footage: Nikolas Cruz Vows to Shoot Up School
U.S. News
Comments
Acosta on Trump Meeting With Kim Kardashian: ‘She Shouldn’t Be Here Talking About Prison Reform’
U.S. News
Comments
Texas Governor Announces Plan to Protect Schools from Mass Shooters
U.S. News
Comments
Roseanne Barr to Appear on Joe Rogan Podcast?
U.S. News
Comments
Trump and Mexican President Spar Over Border Wall Again
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.