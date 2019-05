Caolan Robertson, an executive producer behind the new documentary film “You Can’t Watch This,” joins Alex Jones live via Skype to premiere exclusive clips from the movie.

He explains the power of change documentaries can have, with his film exposing the authoritarian censorship of the liberal left today.

Alex Jones:

How Laura Loomer Felt When She Got Banned

Gavin McInnes Reveals His Nightmare Situation

Paul Joseph Watson Predicts His Future

Tommy Robinson’s Family Are Now ‘In Danger’