This driverless tech start-up aims to replace 15 million truckers in US, China

Image Credits: jbhunt.com.

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up TuSimple has deployed autonomous trucks on commercial runs between Tucson and Phoenix in Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, as the company prepares to ramp up its operations in the world’s two largest economies by next year.

That trial programme in the US, where its two trucks transport consumer goods at speeds of up to 104.6 kilometres per hour on their routes, is generating about US$6,600 a week in revenue and given TuSimple a toehold in the vast US freight market, according to Chen Mo, co-founder and chief executive of the AI firm.

“Scaling up our operations boils down to two factors – capital and talent,” Chen said in an interview at his office in Beijing.

