'This Is 100% Self-Defense': Kyle Rittenhouse's Attorney Sets The Record Straight On Tucker Carlson Tonight

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, appeared Monday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight to present his case that the shooting in Kenosha last week was a clear-cut instance of self-defense.

“This is 100 percent self-defense,” Pierce said.

WATCH:

Pierce also did a radio interview with Breitbart News Sunday:

From Breitbart:

“Kyle was not there looking for a fight,” Pierce remarked. “He is a great kid who serves as a community lifeguard in Kenosha. He was there to protect businesses that were being destroyed and burned to the ground. He was also there to provide medical aid to protesters and others who might be wounded. He actually took a first aid kit there to help wounded protesters, which he did repeatedly.”

Pierce continued, “Of course, Kenosha was burning, and he took a rifle so that he could protect himself if he needed to — and to protect property and to protect others. This is one hundred percent self-defense. It’s not even close. Kyle was actually attempting to put out a dumpster fire that the rioters had set.”



The violence has escalated and no one at the DNC said anything about it. The lockdown has escalated yet everyone at the RNC cheered about it.

Pierce went on, “The rioters got enraged by that. Kyle actually attempted to retreat. He was chased down by attackers that were repeatedly stating that he should be killed. They came at him lightning-fast and attempted to begin striking him and wrestling with this rifle with an intent to kill. He had no choice but to fire his weapon and protect himself.”