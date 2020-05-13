"This is a joke, right?": CNN Coronavirus Town Hall to Feature Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

Cable news network CNN was brutally mocked Wednesday after announcing a town hall this week will feature none other than 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

Upon learning of the event social media users were perplexed as to why the panel would feature Thunberg, whose area of expertise is global warming hysteria.

“Amazing,” one person commented. “That deranged Swedish teenager has morphed from being the world’s top climatologist to being the world’s top epidemiologist. What next for her? Rocket science? Genetic engineering? Brain surgery?”

Amazing.

That deranged Swedish teenager has morphed from being the world's top climatologist to being the world's top epidemiologist.

What next for her? Rocket science? Genetic engineering? Brain surgery? — Enoch Thatcher-Rand-Hayek (@RandEnoch) May 13, 2020

“Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist,” quipped media commentator Mark Dice.

Others questioned the announcement’s authenticity, comparing it to satire from The Babylon Bee.

😂😂😂 you know it's bad when people can't tell the difference between CNN and The Babylon Bee. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 13, 2020

One person pointed out the rest of the panel, including two former Obama officials, wasn’t much better.

The guy who led the CDC during Obama's bungling of H1N1, the woman who bungled the Obamacare website, a teenager, and a neurosurgeon. Great panel! — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) May 13, 2020



Trump calls them out for ignoring China & India pollution while “conservative” Hoover Institute of Stanford embraces “climate change” narrative as fact

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 50% off!