This Is A Very Dark Day In American History

The Democrats got what they wanted, but in the process they have created deep political fissures that will never heal.

Now that President Trump has been impeached by the House, he will eventually be acquitted by the Senate, and so his political career will survive.

But far more importantly, it has gotten to the point where nobody can no longer deny that America is at war with itself.

The left hates Donald Trump and his supporters with an intense, passionate, visceral hatred, and Trump and his supporters feel the same way about the left.

After this, nobody is going to be able to unite this country.

Instead, we are headed for a future of anger, frustration, desperate acts and civil conflict.

The mainstream media and many of our top political leaders have been stirring the pot for years, and the stage is set for an unprecedented explosion of animosity as we approach the upcoming election next November.

It has been horrifying to watch the Democrats treat the U.S. Constitution with such disdain. On Wednesday, the nation was riveted as two impeachment votes were held in the House, and both votes were “almost entirely on party lines”. The following comes from NBC News…

Trump was impeached on two articles. The first vote, 230-197, accused him of abuse of power and was almost entirely on party lines; it was followed quickly by a second, 229-198, vote accusing the president of obstructing Congress. The one-vote difference was that of Democrat Jared Golden of Maine, who voted yes on abuse of power and no on obstruction. No Republicans voted against Trump. Two Democrats, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is expected to switch parties soon, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted with Republicans against both articles. One Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for president, voted “present” on both articles.

I would have liked to see Tulsi Gabbard actually have the courage to vote against impeachment, but at least two other Democrats were willing to stand up and do the right thing.

Now that the votes are over, many on the right are looking forward to a swift acquittal of Trump in the Senate, but it is being reported that the Democrats are actually considering withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate for at least some period of time…

A group of House Democrats is pushing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders to withhold the articles of impeachment against President Trump that emerged from the House on Wednesday, potentially delaying a Senate trial for months. The notion of impeaching Trump but holding the articles in the House has gained traction among some of the political left as a way to potentially force Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, to conduct a trial on more favorable terms for Democrats. And if no agreement is reached, some have argued, the trial could be delayed indefinitely, denying Trump an expected acquittal.

Since they have already made such a mockery of this process, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they want to trample on the Constitution some more.

Thankfully, an increasing number of Americans are seeing through their petty games. Yesterday, I discussed a new CNN survey that found public support for impeachment has fallen substantially, and today I came across another new survey that discovered that even most Democrats believe that Nancy Pelosi and her minions are being highly disingenuous…

In the latest Zogby Analytics survey, 67% of voters said that they “believe the Democrats are more interested in impeaching the president as opposed to passing legislation that will help Americans.” And the shocking sidebar: A majority of Democrats, 53%, believe this is the case too, said pollster Jonathan Zogby.

Prior to Wednesday’s dramatic vote, there was an extended period of debate on the House floor, and several Republicans definitely rose to the occasion. For example, here is a great quote from Represenative Mike Johnson…

“There has never been a single-party, fraudulent impeachment process like the one being used today. Our Democratic colleagues have weaponized the impeachment provision of the Constitution to nullify the votes of 63 million Americans who elected President Donald J. Trump.”

And Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia made national headlines when he compared this impeachment process to the trial of Jesus…

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

But the best speech of the day belonged to Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins. He didn’t have long to speak, but he definitely made it count…

“I have descended into the belly of the beast. I have witnessed the terror within, and I rise committed to oppose the insidious forces which threaten our Republic,” Higgins opened. “America’s being severely injured by this betrayal, by this unjust and weaponized impeachment, brought upon us by the same socialists who threaten unborn life in the womb, who threaten First Amendment rights of Conservatives, who threaten Second Amendment protections of every American patriot, and who have long ago determined that they would organize and conspire to overthrow President Trump.” “We don’t face this horror because the Democrats have all of a sudden become constitutionalists. We are not being devoured from within because of some surreal assertion of the socialists’ newfound love for the very flag that they trod upon.” “They are deep established D.C.,” he continued. “They call this Republican map flyover country. They call us deplorables. They fear our faith. They fear our strength. They fear our unity. They fear our vote, and they fear our president.” “We will never surrender our nation to career establishment D.C. politicians and bureaucrats,” Higgins closed. “Our republic shall survive this threat from within. American patriots shall prevail.”

If you would like to watch the entire speech on YouTube, you can find it right here.

America is more divided right now than it has ever been in any of our lifetimes.

I am greatly saddened by what I believe is coming, because our nation is going to be ripped to shreds.

Now that the effort to remove Trump from office has spectacularly failed, keeping Trump from winning another term is literally going to be a matter of life or death for many on the left. And if Trump is able to win another term in November 2020, we are going to see a national temper tantrum unlike anything we have ever seen before.

But what is the alternative? Are we supposed to roll over and give the left everything they want just so they won’t go nuts?

I don’t think so.

Prior to this impeachment saga, all the polls showed that it was likely that a Democrat would win the presidency in November 2020, but now all of the momentum is with Trump and the Republicans.

Unfortunately, the election next November is not going to solve our deeper problems no matter who wins.

America is in the process of being torn in pieces, and 2020 promises to be a very, very dark year for our nation.