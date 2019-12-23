This Is America: 10 Examples That Show How Dramatically The U.S. Has Changed As We Approach 2020

One thing that you can count on in life is that things are going to change.

And these days the pace of change in America is absolutely breathtaking.

Our culture is in the process of being radically transformed, and the direction of that change has not altered very much at all no matter which political party has been in power in Washington.

Many of the values that are now embraced by a solid majority of the population run directly counter to the values that once dominated our society, but only a small minority of Americans seem alarmed by that fact.

It appears to be exceedingly unlikely that there will be any deviating from the path that our nation has chosen, because at this point the American people seem quite satisfied with the dramatic “progress” that is taking place.

So what do you think?

Are we on the right track as a nation?

As you ponder that question, here are 10 examples for you to consider that show how dramatically the U.S. has changed as we approach 2020…

#1 The ACLU has started a campaign to make tampons available in all men’s restrooms across America…

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for men’s restrooms to include tampons in order to prevent discrimination against “every person who menstruates.” “While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay,” the group said in a statement Tuesday.

#2 Senseless violence is on the rise all over the country. On Sunday, we witnessed the worst mass shooting in the city of Chicago “since at least 2013”…

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after 13 people were wounded, four of them critically, during a shooting inside a memorial gathering early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said. More people were wounded in the shooting than at any other in the city since at least 2013, when 13 people were shot in Back of the Yards, according to data gathered by the Tribune.

#3 It has been another banner year for homicides in the Baltimore area, and 7 more people were shot outside of a hookah lounge very early on Sunday morning…

After seven people, including three teenagers, were shot outside a downtown hookah lounge early Sunday morning, Baltimore leaders are again looking for answers to stem what police are calling a “brazen” level of violent crime. Two unidentified men — one armed with a rifle and the other, a handgun — approached a crowd of people standing in line outside the iVilla Hookah Lounge at 225 Park Ave. around 1:45 a.m. and opened fire, striking and wounding seven people, Baltimore police said.

#4 State legislators in California keep talking about how much they love “education”, but once again California has the highest percentage of residents that “have never completed ninth grade”…

California once again ranked No. 1 among the 50 states for the percentage of its residents 25 and older who have never completed ninth grade and 50th for the percentage who have at least graduated from high school, according to new five-year estimates (2014-2018) released Thursday by the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

#5 Speaking of California, Dr. Marc Siegel says that San Francisco has become a city that is “awash in human waste” because of all the drug addicts that are pooping wherever they feel like doing so…

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel says San Francisco residents should be worried about the homeless crisis‘ effect on their health after video surfaced of a homeless man defecating in the middle of an aisle at a local grocery store. “Isn’t it ironic that a city of germaphobes, of exercise-conscious, environmentally conscious [people] … are now in a city that’s awash in human waste, which is spreading hepatitis A outbreaks every year,” Siegel said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”Tuesday. “Big outbreaks of hepatitis A, rats in the streets feeding off of the garbage in sewage, typhus, typhoid fever, rotten bacterial infections and even the plague may be coming.”

#6 In our “if it feels good, do it” society, all of the traditional rules regarding sex, marriage and family have been discarded. This has paved the way for completely new “arrangements” that would have seemed extremely bizarre to past generations of Americans. For example, one polyamorous woman in Florida has decided to raise her coming baby with all four of her “partners”…

Tory Ojeda, 20, from Jacksonville, Florida, met one of her partners Marc, 18, in high school and then started a relationship with Travis, 23, two months later. Their love story began three years ago and she has since announced her engagement to Travis in July. She also found love with their long-term mutual friends Ethan, 22, and Christopher, 22. While seven months ago, Tory and Chris found out that they were pregnant with a baby girl.

#7 Last week, the fact that a man was just sentenced “to more than 15 years in prison for burning an LGBTQ flag” made headlines all over the nation…

A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for burning an LGBTQ flag that was flying at a church in central Iowa. Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for the hate crime of arson, as well as a year for the reckless use of explosives or fire, and 30 days for harassment. The sentences are to be served consecutively, Story County court records show.

#8 Meanwhile, illegal immigrants can commit serious crime after serious crime in the state of California and just keep getting released. The following comes from the official White House website…

A citizen of Guatemala and alleged gang member was arrested by SFPD more than 10 times between 2013 and 2017 for charges including rape, domestic battery, second degree robbery, assault, and vehicle theft. On each occasion, ICE requested notification of his release or transfer of the individual to ICE custody. Each time, ICE’s request was declined.

#9 In her brand new Netflix stand-up special, Michelle Wolf told America that getting an abortion made her feel like a “god”…

“You can feel any way you want after an abortion,” Wolf said, before imploring members of the crowd to “get one” and see how they feel afterward. The comic went on to describe her own emotions after getting a termination. “You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful,” she boasted,” according to the Daily Wire. “I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!”

#10 30 years ago, about two-thirds of the population of the country attended church services at least somewhat regularly. But today, only about one-third of all Americans say that they attend church services regularly…

About one-third of Americans now say they worship weekly and two-thirds say they rarely or never attend a service. The decline in attendance is real. The northern states are seeing much more decline than southern states.

Of course the examples I have just shared with you are just the tip of the iceberg.

In America today, the suicide rate is at an all-time high, we are fighting the worst drug crisis in our history, according to the CDC more than 110 million Americans have an STD, and we have the highest percentage of children living with a single parent of any nation in the entire world.

I would love to hear someone out there try to make a coherent case that America is actually moving in the right direction, because up to this point I have been completely unable to find anyone that can make the other side of the argument.

And that is because it has become glaringly obvious that we are in the process of committing national suicide.

The change that our country needs is not going to happen in Washington.

What we really need is a fundamental change of direction in our hearts, because it is in our hearts where the real problem is festering.