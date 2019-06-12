"This is For Afghanistan": Shocking Bottle Attack by Migrant in Germany Caught on Camera

A shock video out of Germany shows a migrant smashing a bottle over another young man’s head while saying, “This is for Afghanistan.”

It is not known where the incident took place, but the video began circulating on social media earlier today.

The young migrant is seen talking in German on camera while holding the bottle in his hand.

Some more benefits of immigration (Germany) – He says ‘this is for Afghanistan’ pic.twitter.com/qc8i0yvkCG — IvorSawbottom 🇬🇧 (@ivorsawbottom) June 12, 2019

He then states, “This is for Afghanistan” before smashing the bottle over the head of a white German man, who then screams out in pain as he lay bleeding on the street.

According to the German government’s own statistics, violent crime in Germany rose by 10 per cent between 2015 and 2016, when the country began accepting large numbers of migrants, many of them young men. More than 90 per cent of the rise was attributable to young male “refugees”.

“Young male refugees in Germany got the blame…. for most of a two-year increase in violent crime,” reported Reuters.

We anticipate this story receiving widespread media coverage to the same extent that a similar attack on a migrant would receive.

Or maybe not.

