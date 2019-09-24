'This Is How College Students Talk Today...'

This was aired on MSNBC last week as part of a “Climate Forum” with various 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“My name is Joan Miller, I am a doctoral candidate at USC,” a student said at the MSNBC forum. “I study empathy as communication. My pronouns are ‘she,’ ‘her,’ ‘hers’. Yesterday we talked a lot about individual responsibility of change behavior like veganism, water waste and plastic straw bans, all of which initiatives disproportionately affect disabled people and poor people. Besides the carbon tax in these individual responsibilities, how can we shift the responsibility to incentivize corporations and high waste industries to change their behavior around climate change?”

Tuition at USC is $57,256.

Students are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to colleges like USC only to come out dumber and more arrogant (which further prevents them from seeing how stupid they are)!

This woman is studying “empathy as communication” and yet she’s a terrible communicator!

Does anyone doubt she was a better communicator before receiving this “education”?



Earlier this year, a study from Intelligence documented how the verbal intelligence of the average college student has been steadily declining since the 1970s.

From Intelligence, Volume 76, September–October 2019, 101377, “Declines in vocabulary among American adults within levels of educational attainment, 1974–2016”:

Highlights • When controlled for educational attainment, adults’ vocabulary skills have declined. • The vocabulary of U.S. college graduates was lower in the 2010s vs. the late 1970s. • Vocabulary declined across all levels of educational attainment. • The decline in vocabulary is primarily a time period effect. Abstract We examined trends over time in vocabulary, a key component of verbal intelligence, in the nationally representative General Social Survey of U.S. adults (n = 29,912). Participants answered multiple-choice questions about the definitions of 10 specific words. When controlled for educational attainment, the vocabulary of the average U.S. adult declined between the mid-1970s and the 2010s. Vocabulary declined across all levels of educational attainment (less than high school, high school or 2-year college graduate, bachelor’s or graduate degree), with the largest declines among those with a bachelor’s or graduate degree. Hierarchical linear modeling analyses separating the effects of age, time period, and cohort suggest that the decline is primarily a time period effect. Increasing educational attainment has apparently not improved verbal ability among Americans. Instead, as educational attainment has increased, those at each educational level are less verbally skilled even though the vocabulary skills of the whole population are unchanged.

